Green Bay crossing guard recognized for helping reunite lost children with mom

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police is recognizing a local crossing guard for helping reunite three lost siblings with their mom.

According to police, Tony Helminger, a crossing guard employed by Cross Safe, who was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue, near Wilder Elementary School had an unusual day on Thursday, October 20.

After school let out, police said Helminger was approached by three students who had forgotten the direction of their new home after being shown by their mom multiple times.

“Their mom had dropped them off in the morning and felt comfortable letting them walk home once school was out since she had talked to them about it on numerous occasions. Then, when it came time to do so, the kids couldn’t remember their address or which direction to go. So, I had called law enforcement for help, and it was important to me to keep them occupied while we waited for an officer, as I could sense that they were a bit scared," said Helminger.

With his help, police said officers were able to get these children back to mom quickly.

“Crossing guards have a positive impact on kids daily. This is just one example of how meaningful they are to this community. We appreciate the dedication and trust of our crossing guards, to go above and beyond daily for all students,” said Commander Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department. “Please be sure to show signs of appreciation when you see a crossing guard.”

If you have an interest in becoming a crossing guard, visit the City of Green Bay’s website at https://greenbaywi.gov, click on Job Openings, and scroll down to Crossing Guard.