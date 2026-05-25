GREEN BAY — Navy SEAL Lieutenant Michael Murphy made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in Afghanistan about 21 years ago.

This Memorial Day, Green Bay CrossFit hosted the Murph Challenge — honoring Murphy and all those who have given their lives in service to the nation.

"It's a community that understands respect, understands what sacrifice is about, honors those who put them in the position that they're in," said Marine Corps veteran Steve Kaster.

The Murph is no easy workout. It’s a one-mile run followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and then another mile run to finish — all while wearing a 20-pound vest.

"Anyone can come out here and do this," said Kevin Hansen, a major in the Army National Guard. "Maybe they don't do the whole thing. Maybe they don't throw a 20-pound weight vest on, but everyone can come out here and move and kind of honor our fallen soldiers."

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Green Bay CrossFit honors fallen heroes with Murph Challenge

While some are working out to honor those they might never have met, for others it hits close to home.

"I have a buddy Timothy, who I lost in the Navy," said Hansen, who previously served in the Navy before he joined the Army. "It's always on my mind when I do this, but everyone, everyone we've lost. I've lost family members who have died that I never met."

"When I was stationed in Okinawa in October '77, there was a helicopter crash where 24 Marines were killed. One was a good friend of mine," said Kaster.

"I'm doing it for my dad," said Theresa Rosenquist. "He was in the Navy, he was in the Korean War, and then my brother-in-law, Mike Rosenquist, was a Force Recon Marine."

Rosenquist has participated in the Murph for nearly two decades. She says it’s been special to see how much participation has grown since her first one.

"It's amazing because it was very obscure early on," she said.

For Kaster, this event is one he plans never to skip.

"I'm going on 68. I'll keep doing this as long as I can," he said.

