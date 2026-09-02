Green Bay crash knocks utility pole onto house, sparks fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: A car struck a utility pole that fell onto a house, sparking a fire in Green Bay on Wednesday morning, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1800 block of Shawano Avenue shortly after 8:20 a.m. and found one person trapped inside a vehicle beneath live power lines while smoke came from a nearby house, fire officials said.

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the fire department. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Drivers are being asked to avoid Shawano Avenue after a car struck live power lines Wednesday morning.

Police said eastbound lanes between Taylor Street and Siegler Street are closed after the single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Shawano Avenue. Drivers may still use the westbound lane at this time.

Firefighters ask neighbors to avoid the area during Wednesday's morning commute.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, police added.