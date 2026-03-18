Green Bay Converting Fire cleanup could last up to 2 weeks

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Firefighters in Green Bay continue to keep flames at bay at Green Bay Converting more than two days since a fire started at the facility.

On Wednesday, Interim Fire Co-Chief Ray Fuiten said two firefighters sustained minor injuries but are expected to be back to work soon.

Crews are expected to stay on the scene for at least the next one or two weeks.

Officials are asking the public to avoid Century, Elgin and Larson streets while operations continue. An investigation into the cause of the fire is only just beginning.

"This is a major event for our company and it is devastating. It obviously brings a lot of uncertainty, so our primary focus right now is finalizing a recovery that pulls our employees together and gives a path forward for their families," CEO of Green Bay Converting Jonathan Dyer said.

"I want to make it really clear that we are here for the next chapter in Green Bay Converting story. Whatever we can do from the city’s perspective to help you rebuild, if that’s here or somewhere else in the community, that’s what we’re here for," Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said.

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