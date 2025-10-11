Green Bay community gathers for Down Syndrome Awareness Wisconsin-led walk

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Hundreds of families and supporters gathered at Capital Credit Union Park Saturday morning for the 17th Annual Down Syndrome Awareness Walk, hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin's Green Bay chapter.

About 800 people attended this year's event, making it the chapter's biggest fundraising event of the year. Organizers hoped to raise $100,000, with all proceeds staying local to support families and programs in northeastern Wisconsin.

Green Bay community gathers for Down Syndrome Awareness Walk

I attended the event and found it's not just a walk — it's a day about community, with families and friends coming together to connect and support one another.

The event featured balloon animals, yard games, face paint and even a red carpet where individuals with Down syndrome could showcase their personalities.

"Individuals with Down syndrome get to walk down the carpet. We announce who they are and then give a couple facts about them, their personalities really shine when they're on the carpet," said Keri Friebel, DSAW outreach and event coordinator.

For Friebel, one of the most meaningful parts of the day is seeing families come together, including her own.

"Seeing all the families come together for this also — I have a son with Down syndrome, so being able to celebrate him," Friebel said.

Matt Kosak, chair of the Awareness Walk, says the event is also about connecting families to resources and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive.

"We try to bring in resource centers for our families. Our goal is to bring them all here so people can see what their opportunities are and really come together and figure out how we can make the most of our family members and loved ones with Down syndrome," Kosak said.

For Kosak, the drive to organize the event is personal.

"I have an eight-year-old daughter, Olivia, with Down syndrome, and she is the one that keeps me going. She is the one that has me volunteering. When she was born, we didn't know, we had a lot of unknowns, and this community really embraced us. So now I am just trying to give back to that," Kosak said.

Those interested in learning more or getting involved with DSAW Green Bay can find additional information online.

