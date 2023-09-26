Green Bay Common Council president selected as new executive director for St. John's Ministries

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's current Common Council president has been selected as the new executive director for St. John's Ministries.

Jesse Brunette will begin his new position with the local nonprofit on Oct. 2, according to a news release. Brunette will be in charge of St. John's Ministries' homeless shelters along with its two daytime resource centers. St. John's Ministries has separate homeless shelters for men and women.

“As wonderful as life is in Green Bay, there are some among us who are struggling with a variety of issues that have caused them to experience homelessness or housing instability,” Brunette said in the release. “The mission of St. John’s Ministries is critically important as we encounter, assist, and encourage people along their paths from homelessness to stable housing. It is an honor to lead and represent our staff, volunteers, and donors as we impact more lives through our many values, most specifically hope, love, and compassion.”

St. John's Ministries Board of Directors Chair Dennis Grusnick said in the release that the interview process for the executive director position lasted six months.

“Jesse is deeply invested in the mission and vision at St. John’s Ministries,” Grusnick said. “He demonstrates care and compassion for those we serve and has a deep understanding of our mission. Jesse will create lasting change in moving the organization forward. His experience serving in non-partisan civic government for 12 years and currently as City Council President equips him with the knowledge and understanding of the ever-changing needs in the Green Bay community, as well as the resources available to support individuals in need.”

The release said Brunette will succeed Dr. Alexia Wood. She is transitioning to executive director of The Gateway Collective, a non-profit formed by St. John's Ministries that focuses on socially inclusive housing.