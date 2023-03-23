Green Bay Common Council members prepare and deliver meals for the homeless

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Members of Green Bay's Common Council are volunteering for a good cause.

They prepared meals for the homeless Thursday at the Crisis Cafe, a non-profit in Green Bay.

Council members cooked dinner rolls, sausage, potatoes, fruit salads, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and for dessert, some cookies.

Tyler Job Members of Green Bay's Common Council prepared meals for the homeless at the Crisis Cafe on Thursday.

"We've never really done anything like this, at least that I remember," Common Council President Jesse Brunette said. "So, when we can all come together, and volunteer, and do something productive for the community, I think that might inspire people in the community to push back the politics, and just come together and serve people, because that's really what government should be about."

The Council members are delivering the meals to St. John's Ministries men's and women's shelters Thursday evening.

St. John's Ministries says between the two shelters, 130 people are being served.