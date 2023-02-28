Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Green Bay City Hall showcasing exhibit in recognition of city's 169th anniversary

February 27, 1854 is the City of Green Bay's birthday
City Hall exhibit.jpeg
Posted at 10:29 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 23:29:45-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — February 27, 1854 is Green Bay's birthday.

The city is now 169 years old.

To celebrate, city leaders put an exhibit together showcasing the city's history.

The exhibit includes a timeline of the city's founding, details about the city's old City Hall building, as well as original buildings still standing.

Mayor Eric Genrich says celebrating the city's anniversary is something he wanted to help highlight.

"It's not something that we've necessarily done a good job of celebrating in the past," Genrich said. "But there's a ton of history in this city...As individuals, we celebrate our birthday every year, right? And so, why not celebrate the birthday of the city every year, too."

The exhibit is open for the community on City Hall's second floor from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays through March 20.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!