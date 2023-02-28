Green Bay City Hall showcasing exhibit in recognition of city's 169th anniversary

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — February 27, 1854 is Green Bay's birthday.

The city is now 169 years old.

To celebrate, city leaders put an exhibit together showcasing the city's history.

The exhibit includes a timeline of the city's founding, details about the city's old City Hall building, as well as original buildings still standing.

Mayor Eric Genrich says celebrating the city's anniversary is something he wanted to help highlight.

"It's not something that we've necessarily done a good job of celebrating in the past," Genrich said. "But there's a ton of history in this city...As individuals, we celebrate our birthday every year, right? And so, why not celebrate the birthday of the city every year, too."

The exhibit is open for the community on City Hall's second floor from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays through March 20.