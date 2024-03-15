Green Bay City Hall Academy program returning for its second year

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's City Hall Academy is returning for its second year.

The program gives people who live in Green Bay an opportunity to learn more about the city's government.

The mayor's office said the course includes learning sessions, demonstrations, hands-on activities, and tours.

Residents will also get to meet city leaders from a variety of departments.

This year's academy begins Thursday, May 2. It's an eight-week-long course.

To graduate, residents need to go to at least six of the eight academy sessions and attend one city council or committee meeting.

There will be a celebration for the graduates.

The program is free but registration is required. There's 25 spots available.

For more information on how to register, find out HERE.