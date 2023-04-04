Green Bay City Clerk: Nearly 6,900 absentee ballots returned for spring election

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Voters will head out to the polls on Tuesday to make their choice on critical races, including the Wisconsin Supreme Court and Green Bay mayor.

The importance of these races has appeared to draw interest from those voting absentee.

Green Bay's population stands at more than 107,000.

According to the city clerk, Green Bay has approximately 51,800 registered voters. For this spring election, voters have turned in 6,890 absentee ballots.

Elizabeth Rowling-Delaurelle is one of those voters who's returned an absentee ballot.

"I preferred to do in-person prior to them moving my voting spot," Rowling-Delaurelle said. "But since they moved it, now I'm just going go back to the absentee, unless the move me again."

The most important race to her: the mayor's race between incumbent Eric Genrich, and his challenger, Chad Weininger.

"Because that affects me locally," Rowling-Delaurelle said.

Clerk Celestine Jeffreys says the city usually sees about 15,000 voters in April, both absentee and at the polls.

This time around, she says she's expecting the turnout to be at least in the mid-20 thousands.

"The State Supreme Court race (has) gotten national attention, so I think a lot of voters are engaged in that race," Jeffreys said. "And, you know, the mayor's office is important here in Green Bay."

Both of these races are technically nonpartisan, but the reality shows otherwise.

Liberal support has been seen for Genrich and Janet Protasiewicz, while conservative support has been seen for Weininger and Daniel Kelly.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and if you would still wish to return your absentee ballot to the clerk, you can do so up until the polls close.