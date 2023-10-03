Green Bay citizen speaks out after getting denied to serve on city commission

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay citizen is speaking out after the city council recently denied appointing her to the city's Equal Rights Commission.

"I think it was unfair that they said that I can't serve the city because I belong to a group," Natalie Hoffman said.

The ERC says its mission is to make Green Bay more inclusive for everyone.

Two weeks ago, Hoffman was hoping to become the commission's newest member. She told the council that she is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

The DSA is a large political organization with a variety of left-wing platforms, including defunding the police while annually cutting police budgets to zero.

Hoffman said she has no comment on that issue, and says there can be additional investments made to public safety, including mental health resources.

She said she wanted to be on the city commission because she wanted to make her community a better place.

"Every, single person deserves to have a voice," Hoffman said. "And I just want to make sure that people who don't have a voice, necessarily, I want to be able to stand up for people like that."

At the previous council meeting on Sept. 19, some alders questioned her beliefs.

"Do you support repealing local sex trade ordinances?," District 1 Alderman Jennifer Grant asked Hoffman at the meeting.

"I do not feel educated enough to give you a full answer on that, so that is something that I am absolutely going to look into," Hoffman said.

"Do you believe then the extension of voting rights to non-citizens?," District 8 Alderman Chris Wery asked Hoffman at the meeting.

"Yes, they are members of our community," Hoffman said.

Ultimately, the council voted 6-4 opposing Hoffman's appointment.

"I just don't see how any of the stances of DSA's platform are relevant to my potential of being on the Equal Rights Commission," Hoffman said.

The ERC has a capacity of 10 members, including nine Green Bay citizens and one alder. There are currently two openings on the commission.

This story will be updated.