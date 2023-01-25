Green Bay Chamber of Commerce launches new 'tech-tastic' program

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Greater Green Bay Chamber has launched its “Build Up” program, a 10-week accelerator program for small and upcoming tech companies.

Veteran start-up creator turned CEO Steve Utech stated that he wished he had this program when he was starting out.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all my team supporters, friends family business mentors helping me on the way,” said Utech. “There are so many things that an acceleration program will help narrow your focus on as a CEO that you may never have thought of.“

Utech’s company Illumyx has been in business for almost five years now, but Utech says it was definitely not an easy journey.

“I remember, just carrying loads of debt, and every week was like how am I going to pull enough money together for payroll, and that in my case typically meant my paychecks were very small,” said Utech.

However, those struggles are what this Build Up program is hoping to alleviate. Young entrepreneurs will learn through industry-specific workshops, one on one coaching sessions, and connections to a world of networking through successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Five tech companies will be accepted into the program. Applications are now being accepted, with a cutoff date of February 19 at 11:59 p.m. For qualifications and to complete the application, visit GreaterGBC.org.

