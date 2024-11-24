Green Bay Celebrates 40th Annual Holiday Parade

Families gathered at the YWCA to meet Santa and his reindeer from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Many children shared their holiday wish lists and posed for photos with Santa

Legendary Video Game Brothers: Fans enjoyed a free meet-and-greet with the Legendary Video Game Brothers at Grounded Cafe in the ADRC until 1 p.m

Santa’s Elves at the YMCA: The Ferguson Family YMCA hosted a holiday open house from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., featuring crafts, cookie decorating, games, and more. Families enjoyed meeting Santa’s elves and sipping hot chocolate

Hot Cocoa Creations: GLAS Coffeehouse treated visitors to customizable hot chocolate creations from 9:30 a.m. to Noon, providing a warm treat to cap off the festivities

Green Bay, WI – The 40th Annual Green Bay Holiday Parade, presented by HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, brought the community together on Saturday, November 23rd, to celebrate the theme “Hometown Holiday.” The parade, which traveled through Jefferson, Cherry, and Washington Streets, honored local traditions and the unique spirit of Green Bay.

The day began with a lively performance by Frank and Amy of Let Me Be Frank Productions outside the Brown County Courthouse from 9 to 10 a.m. At 10 a.m., Mayor Eric Genrich joined the crowd to officially kick off the parade with a countdown.

The event brought joy and a sense of unity to Green Bay, showcasing the city’s cherished holiday traditions and community spirit.