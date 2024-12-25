Green Bay business owner spreads holiday cheer to families in need

Chris Kimbrough, owner of Starz Barbershop and Kimbrough Adult Assisted Living Facilities, is delivering gifts to families in need and hosting a community meal at St. John’s homeless shelter this Saturday

GREEN BAY, WI — Chris Kimbrough, a local business owner, spent his day delivering gifts to families in need, spreading joy and generosity during the holiday season.

“We’re actually getting ready to make a load now. Another drive to another family in need,” Kimbrough said as he prepared for another delivery.

Kimbrough owns Starz Barbershop, which operates five locations across the area. In addition to running his barbershop business, he manages six group homes under the name Kimbrough Adult Assisted Living Facilities in the Greater Green Bay area.

This holiday season, Kimbrough is taking his efforts to the next level by hosting an event aimed at giving back to the community. On Saturday, he plans to provide meals for residents at St. John’s homeless shelter.

“It’ll be back at St. John’s homeless shelter. We’re going to be feeding the shelter,” Kimbrough said. “If anybody wants to come through and help volunteer on that, the only requirement is that we ask for 100 percent positivity. They’re already going through enough issues, and we don’t need to bring any more. We just want to bless them and make them feel like they’re at a restaurant.”

Kimbrough’s initiative is a testament to his dedication to uplifting his community and bringing people together through acts of kindness and compassion.

