Green Bay bringing back City Hall Academy program for a third year

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Interested in learning about the ins-and-outs of city government?

Well, Green Bay residents have the opportunity to do so.

Enrollment is now open for the City Hall Academy program, which is returning for a third year beginning on May 8.

"The City Hall Academy is a vital program that strengthens the bond between our residents and their local government," Mayor Eric Genrich said in a news release. "By providing an inside look at the workings of City Hall, we empower residents to become more informed and engaged citizens, fostering a stronger, more collaborative community. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

The academy is an eight-week long program for locals to meet top city leaders and learn how Green Bay government works.

According to the mayor's office, the course runs Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., ending on June 26 with a graduation. In order to graduate, participants must attend at least six of the eight classes, and also go to one city council or committee meeting.

Registration is required to join the program, but there is no fee. The mayor's office says priority will be given to first-time participants.

More information on the academy's schedule and how to register can be found here.