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Green Bay breaks ground on $14M riverfront park

Shipyard Phase Two Groundbreaking
Megan Kitzman
Shipyard Phase Two Groundbreaking
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — City leaders broke ground Monday on the second phase of the Shipyard redevelopment, bringing Green Bay one step closer to transforming a vacant stretch of riverfront into a major community gathering space.

The project is located in the Broadway District along the Fox River. Plans for the new space include a great lawn designed to accommodate concerts and festivals, a dog park, an urban beach and a container bar.

Ayres Shipyard Images

Project leaders say community input played an important role in shaping the development, from the design and timeline to the amenities planned for the site.

“We’ve said this is the people’s park,” Brian Johnson, president and CEO of On Broadway, said. “It was truly shaped by public feedback and input. The community helped guide the design, the timeline, and the amenities that will be included. We’re excited to deliver a space that belongs to the residents of Green Bay.”

The second phase of the project is expected to cost more than $14 million. A $7.1 million grant from the National Park Service is helping fund the redevelopment.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

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