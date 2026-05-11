Green Bay Botanical Garden celebrates Mother's Day

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Families gathered at the Green Bay Botanical Garden this Mother's Day for the garden's annual Moms and Mimosas event.

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The event featured free admission for moms, along with food trucks, local vendors, and more than 350,000 spring blooms spread across the garden's 47 acres.

For many families, the day was about more than just the flowers — it was a chance to celebrate the people who support them most.

"My mom does a lot for me, she's my biggest supporter, she's always there for me so if we can celebrate her in any way it's important," Stella Skarda said.

"There is a lot to celebrate about my mom, she's definitely my biggest supporter as well, she does a lot for me and I am very grateful for her to be my mom and celebrate her," Claire Lannoye said.

Organizers say the event is meant to give families a chance to slow down, spend time together, and celebrate the mothers and mother figures in their lives.

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