Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged after quick arrest

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18 has been charged.

Green Bay Police said 61-year-old Mark Vogel was charged Friday with Robbery of a Financial Institution.

Vogel was taken into custody on scene and within 10 minutes of officers responding to an alarm call. During the arrest, officers were able to recover an undisclosed sum of cash.

No injuries were reported. This investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.