Green Bay bagger to represent Wisconsin at national bag-off championship

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay grocery worker has been named Wisconsin’s best bagger at the Great Wisconsin Bag-Off Championship, the Wisconsin Grocers Association announced Wednesday.

Darren Thao of Woodman’s Food Market in Green Bay won the title at the WGA Innovation Expo in Wisconsin Dells last week, competing against 21 grocery store baggers from across the state.

“I love my job. I love my coworkers,” Thao said. “People appreciate how patient I am with them and how I explain things in detail and help the new hires.”

Thao works full-time as a bagger at Woodman’s. He will represent Wisconsin at the National Grocers Association Best Bagger Championship in February in Las Vegas.

The national winner will receive $10,000, with additional cash prizes awarded to the second through fifth place finishers, according to the WGA.