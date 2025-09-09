Green Bay Area Public School District unveils first-ever hall of fame

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For the first time ever, the Green Bay Area Public School District has a hall of fame.

The district announced eight inductees on Tuesday, featuring two alumni from each of Green Bay's high schools:

Earl "Curly" Lambeau (East High School, Class of 1917)

Emily Jacobson (East High School, Class of 2003)

Rob Gilson (Preble High School, Class of 1977)

Maj. Gen. Anthony J. Mastalir (Preble High School, Class of 1990)

Dr. Terrence Clark (Southwest High School, Class of 1979)

Brittany Galvin (Southwest High School, Class of 2005)

Jim Ryan (West High School, Class of 1985)

Nancy Nusbaum (West High School, Class of 1964)

A committee selected the eight inductees out of more than 50 submissions.

"We want every student to see what a foundation here in Green Bay can provide them, and that they can dream big," GBAPS superintendent Vicki Bayer said. "Don't be limited by what you might just see out of your backyard...Think bigger and broader, because a graduation, a diploma from Green Bay Area Public School District can mean literally the world."

GBAPS will formally induct this year's hall-of-fame class on Oct. 11.

The district plans to continue the hall of fame every year.

To be a member of the GBAPS Hall of Fame, they must have graduated at least 20 years ago.

The bios for each of this year's inductees can be found here.