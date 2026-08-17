Green Bay Area Public School District hosts 4th Annual Welcome Back Celebration this Thursday

The free community event features food, games, live music and more at Preble High School on August 20.

The Green Bay Area Public School District is hosting its 4th Annual Welcome Back Celebration for students and families Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Preble High School, 2222 Deckner Avenue. The event will be held on Danz Avenue.

The celebration will feature free food, games, live music and more. Meals will be served until 4 p.m.

This year's event will look different from previous years. Schools have combined forces to create activities together, rather than each school maintaining its own identified space and activity. Community organizations have also been invited to attend and share with families the ways they are supporting district students and families.

Activities will include mini golf, a foam zone, balloon animals and more.

Busing will be available from several locations on the east and west sides of Green Bay. On the east side, buses will pick up at Washington Middle School and Wilder Elementary School. On the west side, buses will pick up from Jackson Elementary and Fort Howard Elementary. Additional information regarding bus shuttle schedules and community partners attending the event is available on the district website at gbaps.org.

The Welcome Back Celebration will be held rain or shine.

The Green Bay Area Public School District was founded in 1856 with the opening of the Sale School. The unified school district covers 92 square miles, including the city of Green Bay, all of the village of Allouez, the village of Bellevue, the town of Scott, and parts of the towns of Ledgeview, Eaton, Green Bay and Humboldt.

