Green Bay Area Public School District announces finalists for superintendent

Tyler Job
Posted at 8:51 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 21:51:22-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District has announced the two finalists for its next superintendent.

The finalists are Jenny Risner and Dr. Claude Tiller Jr.

According to the District, Risner is currently the director of special services for the Seaside School District in Oregon.

Tiller is serving as the assistant superintendent over high school transformation at the Detroit Public Schools Community District in Michigan, according to GBAPS.

Community members are invited to attend a meet-and-greet with both finalists on March 6 & 7 from 5 to 6 p.m. in Room 331 at the District office building.

The School Board is set to approve the new superintendent's contract at a meeting next month.

Vicki Bayer is currently the district's interim superintendent.

