Green Bay appoints new city clerk

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay has a new city clerk.

The Green Bay Common Council unanimously approved the appointment of Stacy Menke as the city’s new full-time clerk during its meeting Tuesday.

Menke had been serving as interim clerk following the resignation of former City Clerk Celestine Jefferys this summer.

Jefferys stepped down in August after the Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled she violated state law by mailing duplicate absentee ballots to voters before the April and August elections.

Menke has worked for the City of Green Bay for more than four years, including nearly two years as deputy clerk. Her appointment makes her the permanent replacement for Jefferys in the city clerk's office.