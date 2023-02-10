Green Bay alderman showcasing Buddy Holly memorabilia at Riverside Ballroom

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Sixty-four years ago, Buddy Holly and The Crickets made a stop at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay on Feb. 1, 1959, during their ill-fated Winter Dance Party tour.

Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. 'The Big Bopper' Richardson Jr. died in a plane crash in Iowa two days later.

Friday night, the Riverside Ballroom is hosting a reenactment of the Winter Dance Party.

Green Bay alderman Mark Steuer is promoting the concert by showcasing memorabilia of Buddy Holly and The Crickets. He is displaying posters, pictures, newspaper headlines, and other items.

Steuer will also share several stories about Holly and the memorabilia he is presenting.

"The tour was a crazy tour," Steuer said. "It was like 2,800 miles, and it wasn't chronological, or sequential, I should say. They would fill in a date, like, 'oh, let's go out here.'"

Tyler Job

Doors open for the concert at 6 p.m., and it starts at 7:30. For tickets, stop by the Riverside Ballroom or call (920) 432-5518.