Green Bay Alderman asks state to distribute budget surplus dollars

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay alderman is requesting the state provide more money to the city for investments in public safety.

City leaders are trying to figure out ways how to invest in a new police headquarters and a new fire station — two, very big public safety projects.

Now, Alderman Brian Johnson is asking the state for some help.

"For the state to step in, restore shared revenue amounts at what they used to be 15 years ago would go a long way in terms of making sure that we have the resources to pay for police, fire, roads in our local community," Johnson said.

Johnson requested funding reform for the city during Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting.

"All I'm looking for is for the City of Green Bay to kind of go on record to say, 'hey, we're here,'" Johnson said during the meeting.

Johnson is asking the state to give the city more of what are called shared revenue dollars, as well as share some of the state's budget surplus money to be used for public safety and infrastructure improvements.

Wisconsin is projected to have a state budget surplus of $6.6 billion.

"I'd like to see if we can open up some paths," Johnson said.

City leaders say Green Bay has $200 million of debt.

"And it's only going to go higher and higher if we keep going the same way we're going," District 4 Alderman Bill Galvin said during the meeting. "And yet, the state is somehow able to collect six billion extra dollars. You know, there's something wrong with that picture."

Governor Evers has said in the past he wants to invest in local municipalities.

"Green Bay's non-partisan, but that is something Democrats and Republicans, and every political party in between, should be able to agree to," District 12 Alderman Jesse Brunette said.

Johnson's request was referred to staff, meaning it's going to be up for more discussion before going to the Common Council. If the Common Council approves it, then the resolution goes to the state.