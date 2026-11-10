GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Alderperson Kathy Hinkfuss launched her campaign for mayor Tuesday, becoming the third official candidate seeking to lead the city.

“I’m running because I care deeply about our community,” Hinkfuss said during her campaign announcement inside the Hotel Northland.

Hinkfuss joins fellow alder Alyssa Proffitt and former Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt in the race to succeed current mayor Eric Genrich, who is not seeking re-election.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Green Bay alder Kathy Hinkfuss enters race for mayor

During her announcement, Hinkfuss emphasized a focus on local issues rather than partisan politics. She said if elected she would work with city and county leaders to solve issues that affect all neighbors.

Candidates outline priorities for Green Bay

Hinkfuss outlined what would be some of her top focus areas should she become Green Bay's next mayor. Those include downtown revitalization, public safety and sound fiscal management.

Other mayoral candidates share similar priorities.

Proffitt said she plans to expand affordable housing, fix aging infrastructure and improve government transparency.

Schmitt, meanwhile, has identified safe neighborhoods, dependable city services and a strong tax base as key issues in his campaign.

When asked how her approach would differ from the other candidates despite some overlapping priorities, Hinkfuss said accountability would be important.

“I am going to measure our effectiveness,” she stated.

Proffitt and Schmitt respond to Hinkfuss entering race

Following Hinkfuss’ announcement, both of her opponents issued statements welcoming the growing mayoral field while making the case for their own campaigns.

Proffitt pointed to her experience working alongside Hinkfuss on the Green Bay Common Council and her leadership of the council.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Alder Hinkfuss during our shared time together on City Council,” Proffitt said. “Our democracy provides everyone an opportunity to share their vision for our city, and I believe my leadership of our Common Council has given me the insight to lead as our next mayor.”

Proffitt said she plans to continue meeting with Green Bay residents and sharing her vision for a city that is “affordable, growing and welcoming to all.”

Schmitt also welcomed Hinkfuss to the race and acknowledged her service on the council.

“Running for mayor is a serious commitment," Schmitt said, "and I respect her willingness to take that step.”

Schmitt, who previously served as Green Bay mayor, said voters deserve a “thoughtful discussion” about the city's future. He said he plans to make his case to voters based on his experience and what he described as practical plans for City Hall.

The deadline for mayoral candidates to submit their paperwork is Jan. 5.