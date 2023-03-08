Greater Green Bay Chamber launches new global hub

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Some people may ask why Wisconsin for an international hub, but the Greater Green Bay Chamber says why not?

Greater Green Bay Chamber Economic Development VP Kelly Armstrong says “In our day-to-day life, we forget just how internationally connected we really are.”

With Green Bay’s international port, four major airports within 100 miles, and nine intermodal freight facilities, the location is ideal for businesses that have an international headquarters but are looking to break into the North American scene.

“Typically that means they need a business development person to really build up that book of business in the United States, they are not looking for 25 thousand square feet of space right off the bat, it makes a little bit to build that up,” said Armstong.

The international business, Paper Board Alliance, has made its mark in Italy but is looking for a new venture: one that includes Green Bay.

Paper Board Alliance CEO Giuseppe Cima is excited about this new step for the company.

“We have grown, we have expanded and we have had the opportunity with Kelly and come over to see what the market is like in the USA,” says Cima.

Specializing in creating recycled paper and core boards, the business has been successful for well over 200 years in Italy.

“As an Italian company, we need to learn from an American company on how to work in a big company,” said Cima. “We have many small businesses in Italy and we do well with them but we want to learn how to run a large company.”

Currently located at the urban hub, the global hub is ready to take on the world.

