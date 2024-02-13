Watch Now
Governor Evers visits NWTC to talk healthcare workforce needs

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
Governor Evers visits NWTC to talk healthcare workforce needs.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Feb 13, 2024
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers stopped by Northeast Wisconsin Technical College on Tuesday to explore the college's health science program and discuss the role technical training gives to meet the needs in the healthcare field.

NWTC said in news release during the tour, the governor, campus leaders, a nursing student and Green Bay's mayor focused on surgical technology, ultrasound/radiology and extended reality training in healthcare.

NWTC said it produces the most nursing graduates within the Wisconsin Technical College System.

Evers last week established a Task Force on the Healthcare Workforce. The group is tasked with addressing the workforce challenges in the state's healthcare system.

