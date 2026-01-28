Gov. Evers announces $1.3 million grant for coal piles project in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The state is granting $1.3 million for the Port of Green Bay and Brown County to support the coal piles project, Gov. Evers announced on Wednesday.

Along with the WisDOT, Gov. Evers is granting over $7.5 million for harbor maintenance and construction projects around the state, including $1.3 million directed towards the coal piles project at the mouth of the Lower Fox River in Green Bay.

“As a state, we’ve made it a priority to help ensure our Great Lakes ports and harbors have the 21st-century infrastructure needed to support a 21st-century global economy, and we’re continuing that forward momentum with these grants that will benefit several of our coastal communities,” said Gov. Evers. “Coastal communities are some of the greatest economic drivers of our state, and these funds will work to ensure these vital communities have the tools and resources they need to thrive.”

According to the press release, other projects supported by the Harbor Assistance Program in Northeast Wisconsin are:

