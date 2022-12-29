Google reveals Green Bay area’s top searches in 2022

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Sometimes we can glean insights from Google's "Year in Search" report. In 2022, the tech company released a local hub - sorting searches by where you live.

So, what are some of the interesting findings from Green Bay area residents using Google as we wrap the year up?

Top Google searches in the Green Bay area in 2022

According to Google, the Green Bay area was the only place in the country with dog adoption as its top trending “near me” search

The orchard oriole was the Green Bay area’s top trending animal this year, Google says.

The Green Bay area was one of only 2 places with lumber yard as a top trending “near me” search, along with Bowling Green, KY.

The area’s top trending recipe for 2022 was Rice Krispies treats. Google says country was the Green Bay area’s top searched music genre.

Google also found the top 10 trending 'near me' searchings in the Green Bay area. They are:

cheap gas near me⛽ asian restaurant near me🥡 school closings near me🏫 gas prices near me⛽ best burgers near me🍔 easter brunch near me🐰 lumber yard near me🪵 dog adoption near me🐕 garage sales near me🏷 concerts near me 🎶



