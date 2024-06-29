'Go with the flow'; Rough weather pushes Friday's big events under shelter

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The weather may not be great across much of northeast Wisconsin this evening but the show still goes on.

Two large events are now inside.



Due to bad weather multiple events had to move inside.

The Friday's on the Fox event and the Oneida Pow Wow both took shelter from the storms.

People at both events were still in high spirits and just happy the events still happened.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"You know, I’m sure it keeps some people away,” said Dan Van Straten at the Friday’s on the Fox event now inside Meyer Theatre.

"Rainy day, rainy evening and it looks like it's going to continue,” Craig Cleveland said at the Oneida Pow Wow.

At Friday’s on the Fox, spirits remain high.

"People love that outdoor experience. They love to bring the boats down on the water and dock to listen, Van Straten says. “But, you know I think people are learning to adjust and move with it."

And over at the Oneida Pow Wow at the Oneida Casino, Craig Cleveland was still happy to have the event.

"Go with the flow,” said Cleveland. “I'm ready to dance, I’m ready to pow wow."

Both events announced this afternoon that they were moving inside due to rain and thunderstorms. But as the storms rolled in, both men were grateful to be dry.

"You can't really be disappointed,” Cleveland says. “We're in and we go with the weather. Go with the creation."

"It's not sitting at home, we're still out having a good time,” says Van Straten. “You just roll with it, you enjoy the evening and just look for brighter days ahead."

At Meyer Theatre, I was told that the numbers may be a little down, but they're still having a pretty good showing and at the Oneida Casino, there were plenty of people out tonight for the Pow Wow.

