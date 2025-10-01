Give BIG Green Bay applications open for 2026

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Local nonprofits can now apply to participate in next year's Give BIG Green Bay, the community-wide giving day hosted by the Green Bay Packers and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

Give BIG Green Bay is returning for its 9th year on February 25 and February 26 of 2026. The event provides local nonprofits with a platform to tell their stories, raise awareness of their work and reach new donors.

Nonprofits serving Brown County can apply starting today, Oct. 1, until midnight of Oct. 31. at giveBIGgreenbay.org.

Organizers say the selection process aims to ensure that a diverse range of organizations benefit from the event to impact 11 fields of interest.

“Give BIG Green Bay is a chance for nonprofits to share more about the incredible work they do to improve the quality of life in so many areas across Brown County,” said Amber Paluch, Senior Vice President of Community Impact with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “Whether they’re large, small, new to Give BIG or have participated before, we encourage organizations to submit their applications for this opportunity.”