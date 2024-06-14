Get ready to sail! A Green Bay non-profit is teaching sailing lessons this summer

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — If you like boats, then there might be another reason for you to get out onto the water this summer.

A group called "Green Bay Sail & Paddle" held their first lessons of the season at the South Bay Marina near Bay Beach Amusement Park on Friday.

Whether if you're new to sailing or are a veteran sailor, the group holds lessons for children and adults.

"We do start with an intro class for the people that have never tried this out before and kind of want to get their feet wet," Green Bay Sail & Paddle board president Tim Hess said. "We start around age 8. We go to about age 6 for like a family night situation, but we have had, you know, participants up into their 70's who have always wanted to try this."

Now through August, the non-profit has a variety of lessons and programs for families.