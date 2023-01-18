GBPD searching for auto theft suspects

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for suspects involved in a rash of auto thefts on the city's east and west sides.

Since January 15, 2023, the Police Department reports that investigations on five stolen vehicles have been started, each allegedly taken while parked at the residential location of the registered owner, but later recovered by police.

Reported auto thefts include



2016 Kia Sportage – 200 Block of N. Broadway - Reported Stolen: 1/15/23

2015 Hyundai Sonata – 1000 Block of Caroline Street – Reported Stolen: 1/17/23

2016 Kia Soul - 100 Block of N. Chestnut Avenue – Reported Stolen: 1/17/23

2022 Infiniti Q50 – 500 block of Proulx Street – Reported Stolen: 1/17/23

2011 Hyundai Elantra – 200 Block of N. Broadway – Reported Stolen: 1/18/23

“We believe that there is more than one person involved in these reported auto thefts, and it appears that there could be a pattern of certain makes and models being targeted, but we do not have that confirmation at this point in our investigation. We’re asking the public to notify us immediately if they know anything or may even have captured video footage of the auto thefts on surveillance or doorbell cameras as this evidence could help us in identifying the suspects. It is not certain if these thefts are connected to the same suspects,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

The Green Bay Police Department provided tips on how to prevent auto thefts



Lock Your Vehicle

Take Your Keys

Use a Garage if Accessible

Park in Well-Lit Areas

Do Not Leave Valuables in Your Vehicle

Investigations into the thefts are still ongoing and further details have not been released.

Anyone with information related to the above cases is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867).