GBPD search for suspect in shot fired incident

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a report of a shot fired in the 100 block of South Van Buren Street.

Officers report they were dispatched to a weapons call shortly after 1:30 p.m. where witnesses told police they heard a single gunshot and saw someone run.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The incident remains under active investigation. Further details have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-226529. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).