GBPD refers charges to a dozen teens for auto thefts

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Nearly a dozen teens between the ages of 13 to 17 years old had charges referred by the Green Bay Police Department in connection to a rash of auto thefts.

Beginning on January 15, 2023, the Green Bay Police Department reports they have opened nearly 50 investigations for vehicle theft or vehicles with broken windows and smashed steering columns, with Hyundai and Kia being the primarily targeted vehicles.

The police department has now referred charges on nearly a dozen teens between the ages of 13 and 17 suspected of being involved in the rash of reported thefts or attempted thefts across the city, especially on the city's west side since the start of the year.

“We believe this criminal action is because of a viral video traced back to the self-named group, ‘Kia Boys’, resulting in accidents caused by reckless driving and property loss,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen, Green Bay Police Department. “We continue to encourage the public to take precautions in deterring theft or damage to their vehicles and alert us if you see something suspicious.”

Investigations are ongoing and further details have not been released.

The city suggests ways to prevent auto thefts such as using a garage if accessible, parking in well-lit areas, purchasing an anti-theft locking device, locking your vehicles, taking your keys, do not leave valuables in your vehicle and contact your car provider for software updates.

Those that own a Hyundai can call 800-633-5151 for software updates. Kia owners can call 800-333-4542.

In a statement, the Green Bay Police Department said "We want to thank the community for their help by reporting tips and sharing surveillance videos to the Green Bay Police Department and Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with information related to auto theft cases is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200.

