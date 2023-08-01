GBPD investigating fatal van vs. semi crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash between a minivan and a semi that occurred in the 1000 block of South Broadway in Green Bay Tuesday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 7:15 a.m. for the crash that closed the roadway for just over four hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Initial reports indicate the van had crossed the centerline causing a head-on collision with the semi, resulting in the death of a 51-year-old Green Bay man.

Authorities say CPR was administered to the driver of the van on scene who was later pronounced deceased.

A 21-year-old Green Bay woman, identified as a passenger in the minivan, was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There was no report of any injuries to the semi-driver, a 50-year-old Oconto man.

Additional details have not been released. The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.