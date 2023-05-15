GBPD helps potbelly pig find his way home

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 300-pound pig found his way back home with the help of the Green Bay Police Department after getting lost exploring the city's west side.

The pig's name is Albert and police say a fence gate was accidentally left open, allowing Albert to explore the city on Monday.

Officers spotted the pig, who they say looked a little lost and went door-to-door to find Albert's owner.

A neighbor was able to point officers in the direction of Albert's home.

Albert went "wee, wee, wee, all the way home" after seeing his owner pull out a bag of fruit snacks.

Police said Albert is now safe at home.

After the incident, police had a little fun and posted the tale of "Albert, The Potbellied Pig Who Lost His Way" on their Facebook Page.