GBPD expanding alcohol enforcement for Cinco de Mayo

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Police will be monitoring signs of impaired driving and checking for seatbelt use during Cinco de Mayo.

An alcohol enforcement team will be deployed starting Friday, May 5 from 11:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6. The Click It or Ticket patrol will also be observing drivers on Friday, May 5 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Anyone suspected of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) will be arrested.

“Just like Independence Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and New Year’s, people like to celebrate on Cinco de Mayo and as a result, we tend to see an increase in alcohol-related traffic violations. So, if you’re planning to meet friends after work or attend a party, please also take the time to plan for a safe ride home,” said Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department.

The Green Bay Police Department said this initiative will be funded with the use of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.