GBPD, Crime Stoppers double rewards to solve vehicle vandalism

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is teaming up with Crime Stoppers for a limited time, to double crime tip rewards for information that leads to an arrest regarding dozens of reported vandalized vehicles.

Since April 14, 2023, the GBPD has received 35 reports of broken windows to 43 vehicles throughout the city.

Police say evidence collected indicates the vandalism is caused by BB Gun pellets or Air Rifles.

The department is partnering with Crime Stoppers to double crime tip rewards for a limited time if the information leads to an arrest.

“As we continue to follow leads to determine who is behind the property damage, we ask the public for their assistance. If you witness this happening, please report it. If you hear of a neighbor who had damage, check your cameras and call,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, submit a tip online, or contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 and request to speak with Lt. Jason Allen.