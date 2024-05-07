GBAPS to unveil 3rd restructure plan to the public

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On Tuesday the Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee unveiled a proposed scenario for boundary changes within the Green Bay Area Public School District. This proposal, aimed at optimizing resources, was presented to the public for the first time for feedback.

The consulting firm, Woolpert, will present the proposed boundary adjustments during two public meetings scheduled for Tuesday at the Neville Public Museum auditorium at 12:15 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The early session is being livestreamed on the Board's YouTube channel.

The 3rd proposed boundary adjustments come after analysis by the Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee. The plan is to address budget deficits and consolidate resources. The first two proposals did not receive widespread community support, prompting the Board to develop a new plan.

Plan C, the latest proposal, introduces several changes to the district's landscape:

Construction of a new elementary school: A new 700-student west side elementary school is proposed for the Kennedy site. This consolidation involves merging MacArthur with Keller/Kennedy Elementary School. Elementary school closures: Elmore Elementary is slated for closure, with its attendance boundary to be split between Chappell Elementary and Lincoln Elementary. Boundary extensions and modifications: The Beaumont Elementary boundary would extend east to the Fox River, accommodating students from Elmore. Tank families would be given the option to remain at Lincoln.

Doty Elementary and Langlade Elementary would be consolidated, with the committee tasked with recommending which school to close.

Modifications are proposed for the Sullivan Elementary/Nicolet boundary, the Danz Elementary/Martin Elementary boundary, and the Webster Elementary/Langlade Elementary boundary to optimize district resources and student distribution.

While the primary focus of Plan C is on elementary schools, adjustments to the boundary changes will have downstream effects on secondary schools.

The unveiling of Plan C marks the beginning of a period for public feedback and discourse. The Board invites community members to participate in the upcoming public meetings to provide input and insights. Following the feedback phase, the Board will consider revisions and potentially proceed with the adoption of Plan C at a future meeting.

The second hearing is open to the public at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday or you can watch it on the board's YouTube channel here.