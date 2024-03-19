GBAPS provides cost of living increase for staff, raising educator salaries

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District is providing staff a cost of living increase.

GBAPS said in a news release that the Board of Education approved to give a 4.12% cost of living increase to staff during Monday's meeting. The salaries for educators who have a bachelor's degree will increase from $48,237 to $50,224 beginning next school year. Those with a master's degree will have a starting salary of $56,856.

“In a time of teacher shortages, the increased salary for new teachers is a step in the right direction for our district,” Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer said in the release. “As we work with our higher education partners, we know that fewer and fewer college students are choosing teaching as a career. It is our hope that by increasing teacher salaries, we can be more competitive with other career fields for college graduates.”

GBAPS said because of Act 10, public school districts are restricted to offering no more than a cost of living increase to staff unless an operational referendum to increase educator salaries is passed.

"The cost of living increases the past few years have provided the District an opportunity to offer a more competitive teaching salary," the release said.