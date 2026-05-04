Gas prices soar 50 cents in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Gas prices in Green Bay surged more than 50 cents per gallon over the past week, reaching an average of $4.46 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations in the city.

Prices in Green Bay are now 58.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.52 higher than the same time last year. The national average for diesel climbed 21.3 cents over the week to $5.62 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

The cheapest gas in Green Bay on Sunday was $4.25 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.59, a 34-cent spread. Across Wisconsin, prices ranged from $2.99 to $5, a difference of more than $2.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline jumped 38.2 cents in the past week to $4.42. That’s 32.6 cents higher than a month ago and up $1.31 from a year ago. GasBuddy’s data is based on more than 11 million weekly price reports from 150,000 stations nationwide.

Historical average gas prices in Green Bay on May 4:

2025: $2.94 (U.S. avg.: $3.12)

2024: $3.26 (U.S. avg.: $3.64)

2023: $3.25 (U.S. avg.: $3.55)

2022: $3.98 (U.S. avg.: $4.24)

2021: $2.77 (U.S. avg.: $2.92)

Neighboring area averages:

Wisconsin: $4.37, up 45.6 cents from last week

Appleton: $4.42, up 47.5 cents

Michigan: $4.85, up 83.8 cents

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said price jumps occurred in every state this week, with the largest increases concentrated in the Great Lakes region.

“Refinery outages were a key driver behind those outsized increases, but early signs of improvement could help ease some of the most extreme price pressures in the Great Lakes in the days ahead,” De Haan said in a statement.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.