Gas prices in Green Bay jump nearly 24 cents in a week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gas prices in Green Bay rose 23.7 cents per gallon last week, reaching $3.86 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations in the area.

Prices are now 77.3 cents higher than a month ago and 74.5 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, diesel prices climbed 20.7 cents in the past week to $5.58 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Green Bay on Sunday was $3.69 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99; a 30‑cent difference. Statewide, prices ranged from $2.99 to $4.37, a spread of $1.38.

The national average price of gasoline increased 11.8 cents last week to $4.06. That’s 65.1 cents higher than a month ago and up 85 cents compared to a year ago, based on GasBuddy data compiled from more than 150,000 stations.

Historical averages for April 6:

2025: $3.12 (U.S.: $3.21)

2024: $3.35 (U.S.: $3.59)

2023: $3.42 (U.S.: $3.55)

2022: $3.77 (U.S.: $4.15)

2021: $2.70 (U.S.: $2.87)

Neighboring areas also saw increases:

Wisconsin: $3.81, up 20.9 cents from last week

Appleton: $3.85, up 26 cents from last week

Michigan: $3.83, down 10.3 cents from last week

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices could climb further in the coming days, possibly reaching between $4.20 to $4.35 per gallon nationally. He cited wholesale cost surges, price‑cycling markets, climbing diesel prices and geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran impacting global oil flows.

“Until the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz occurs, the risk of further increases remains firmly in place,” De Haan said.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.