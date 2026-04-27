Gas prices in Green Bay jump 22 cents

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gasoline prices in Green Bay climbed 22 cents per gallon in the past week, reaching $3.96 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations.

Prices are 31 cents higher than a month ago and nearly $1 more than last year.

Diesel prices nationally fell 9 cents over the last week, averaging $5.41 per gallon.

GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in Green Bay on Sunday was selling gas for $3.77 per gallon, while the most expensive charged $4.09 — a difference of 32 cents. Statewide, prices ranged from $2.99 to $4.39 per gallon.

The national average price for regular gasoline rose 7 cents in the last week to $4.04, up nearly 6 cents from last month and 94 cents from a year ago. GasBuddy’s data is based on more than 11 million weekly price reports from over 150,000 stations across the country.

Historical Prices

April 27, 2025: $2.99 (U.S. average: $3.10)

April 27, 2024: $3.31 (U.S. average: $3.65)

April 27, 2023: $3.31 (U.S. average: $3.61)

April 27, 2022: $3.86 (U.S. average: $4.14)

April 27, 2021: $2.72 (U.S. average: $2.88)

Neighboring Areas

Wisconsin: $3.92, up 21 cents from last week

Appleton: $3.95, up 24 cents

Michigan: $4.01, up 21 cents

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said gasoline prices rose in 39 states last week and could climb further as oil markets react to renewed geopolitical tensions, including the cancellation of U.S.-Iran talks.

“Many inland states, including those in the Great Lakes and Plains, could see average gas prices climb to their highest levels since 2022,” De Haan said.

GasBuddy, a PDI Technologies company, has been tracking fuel prices for more than 25 years and operates a fuel savings platform used by more than 100 million app users.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.