Gas prices in Green Bay drop nearly 20 cents

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gas prices in Green Bay dropped 19.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations.

According to GasBuddy, the average gas price in Green Bay this past week was $4.02 per gallon, with the cheapest station at $3.94 and the most expensive at $4.19.

Statewide, prices varied from $3.54 to $4.79.

Neighboring averages:

Wisconsin: $3.95 (down 17.7 cents)

Appleton: $3.99 (down 17.2 cents)

Michigan: $4.12 (down 21.2 cents)

Nationally, the average gas price fell nearly 18 cents in the last week to $4.09 per gallon - 45.2 cents lower than a month ago but still $1.02 higher than a year ago. Diesel prices dropped 13.8 cents to $5.299 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan credited the decline to falling oil prices and increased refinery output, but warned that geopolitical tensions —particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — could cause prices to rise again.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.