Gas prices in Green Bay, Appleton drop sharply over past week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen just over 15 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations.

As of Monday, June 1, the average price in Green Bay was $4.22 per gallon, with Wisconsin’s statewide average at $4.13 — down 23.5 cents from last week.

The national average price of gasoline decreased 19.5 cents in the past week to $4.26, down 17.8 cents from last month but still $1.18 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported nearby Appleton’s average at $4.16 per gallon, down almost 22 cents from last week.

“Average gasoline prices declined in all 50 states over the last week, with GasBuddy now tracking 15 states where the average price of gasoline has fallen below $4 per gallon, offering motorists some of the most widespread relief seen in weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Much of the decline was driven by falling oil prices and the unwinding of recent price cycles, as growing optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-Iran agreement helped ease concerns over global oil supplies."