Gas prices drop slightly in Green Bay, but decline may be short-lived

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gas prices in Green Bay have dropped 7 cents in the last week, averaging $4.39 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

Prices remain 57 cents higher than a month ago and $1.50 higher than this time last year. The cheapest gas in the city was $4.27 per gallon Sunday, and the most expensive was $4.58.

Statewide prices range from $3.96 to $4.99. Meanwhile, nationally, the average price for gas rose about 5 cents to $4.48 per gallon, up 37 cents from a month ago and $1.40 higher than a year ago.

“Average gasoline prices declined in just six states over the last week, led by the Great Lakes region, where motorists in states like Michigan and Ohio saw prices fall sharply, while Indiana experienced even steeper relief after the state temporarily waived both its excise and use taxes on gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

De Haan warns those declines may not last long, as stalled U.S.-Iran negotiations and rising oil prices could send the national average toward $4.65 per gallon in the next few days.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.