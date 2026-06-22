Gas prices drop in Green Bay, diesel falls nationwide

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gas prices in Green Bay fell 11.5 cents in the past week to $3.79 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations.

Prices are 62.5 cents lower than a month ago but remain 79.5 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average for diesel fell 19.2 cents to $4.99 per gallon. GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Green Bay was $3.69 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.91 — a 22‑cent difference. Statewide, prices ranged from $3.32 to $4.79.

Nationally, gas prices averaged $3.85 per gallon Monday, down 14.1 cents from the previous week and 67.2 cents from last month.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said nearly every state saw gas prices drop and all 50 states recorded diesel price declines. He cautioned that geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz could send oil prices higher, although gasoline prices are not currently at significant risk of a spike.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.