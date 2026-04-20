Gas prices drop in Green Bay, but spike could be coming

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gasoline prices in Green Bay fell 7.2 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.74 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations in the city.

Prices in Green Bay are still 8 cents higher than a month ago and 77.5 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel decreased 11.7 cents in the last week to $5.50 per gallon.

GasBuddy price reports showed the cheapest station in Green Bay at $3.57 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive stood at $3.89, a difference of 32 cents. Wisconsin’s overall lowest price Sunday was $2.99, while the highest was $4.59, a $1.60 spread.

Nationally, average gasoline prices dropped 9.4 cents over the past week to $3.97 per gallon. That’s up 3.9 cents from a month ago and 87.4 cents more than one year ago, according to data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports at over 150,000 stations.

Gas prices in Green Bay over the past five years, compared to the national average:

April 20, 2025: $2.96 (U.S. average $3.10)

April 20, 2024: $3.39 (U.S. average $3.67)

April 20, 2023: $3.44 (U.S. average $3.68)

April 20, 2022: $3.87 (U.S. average $4.10)

April 20, 2021: $2.74 (U.S. average $2.87)

Neighboring area prices:

Wisconsin: $3.70, down 7.5 cents from last week

Appleton: $3.70, down 8.4 cents

Michigan: $3.80, down 15.4 cents

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said most states saw price drops in the past week.

“Average gasoline prices declined in 48 states over the last week, while diesel prices fell in 46 states, offering a welcome break at pumps, with the national average price of gasoline dipping below the $4 per gallon mark over the weekend,” De Haan said.

However, he warned the decrease may be short-lived, citing oil price spikes after tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and geopolitical uncertainty.

“With global oil flows remaining at risk, renewed volatility is taking hold ... gasoline prices are likely to rise again in the days ahead, with diesel expected to follow,” De Haan said.

GasBuddy, a PDI Technologies company, tracks real-time fuel prices at more than 150,000 stations and updates averages 288 times daily.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.